Spidersaurs gets a physical release later this year

Spiders meet dinosaurs in the latest project from WayForward.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Limited Run Games showcase gave us a look at a slew of video games getting physical special edition releases, as well as some brand new titles that were previously unknown. This included Spidersaurs, the upcoming action-platformer being developed by WayForward and will be getting a physical release for Switch, PS4, and PS5.

Spidersaurs was revealed with a new trailer during the June 2022 Limited Run Games showcase. We see a world infested by bioengineered creatures that are a cross between spiders and dinosaurs. Players run and gun their way through side-scrolling levels, fighting various Spidersaurs. It’s also confirmed that Spidersaurs will support co-op gameplay.

WayForward originally announced Spidersaurs back in March of this year.

Spidersaurs will be released later this year for the Switch, PS4, and PS5. While the game is going to be released digitally, Limited Run Games will be dropping a physical version of Spidersaurs as well. For more news out of the Limited Run Games showcase, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

