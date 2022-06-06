Spidersaurs gets a physical release later this year
Spiders meet dinosaurs in the latest project from WayForward.
The Limited Run Games showcase gave us a look at a slew of video games getting physical special edition releases, as well as some brand new titles that were previously unknown. This included Spidersaurs, the upcoming action-platformer being developed by WayForward and will be getting a physical release for Switch, PS4, and PS5.
Spidersaurs was revealed with a new trailer during the June 2022 Limited Run Games showcase. We see a world infested by bioengineered creatures that are a cross between spiders and dinosaurs. Players run and gun their way through side-scrolling levels, fighting various Spidersaurs. It’s also confirmed that Spidersaurs will support co-op gameplay.
Stop the dreadful dinosaur-spider hybrids in Saturday-morning-cartoon-inspired run-'n'-gun co-op action in Spidersaurs! The game is coming soon digitally, and @LimitedRunGames will be publishing the physical version on Switch, PS4, and PS5! pic.twitter.com/6QaRbTHA92— WayForward (@WayForward) June 6, 2022
WayForward originally announced Spidersaurs back in March of this year.
Spidersaurs will be released later this year for the Switch, PS4, and PS5. While the game is going to be released digitally, Limited Run Games will be dropping a physical version of Spidersaurs as well. For more news out of the Limited Run Games showcase, Shacknews has you covered.
Huh interesting, so basically it's a Contra type game. I love WayForward so I will have to keep an eye on this, here is the YouTube trailer:
Video: "Spidersaurs - Console/PC Announcement Trailer": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keH52lDOCVQ
I also did some digging this is a game that was already released in 2019 on Apple Arcade: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spidersaurs/id1452303230
Here is an old video of the Apple version: https://youtu.be/uJfQK_iT4Ao?t=535
Cool, will see how it is on the PC. From the video though, I feel there is something off on the visuals but maybe that is just me since I make 2D games :) .
Thanks for the heads up, I never heard of it.
