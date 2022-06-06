Spidersaurs gets a physical release later this year Spiders meet dinosaurs in the latest project from WayForward.

The Limited Run Games showcase gave us a look at a slew of video games getting physical special edition releases, as well as some brand new titles that were previously unknown. This included Spidersaurs, the upcoming action-platformer being developed by WayForward and will be getting a physical release for Switch, PS4, and PS5.

Spidersaurs was revealed with a new trailer during the June 2022 Limited Run Games showcase. We see a world infested by bioengineered creatures that are a cross between spiders and dinosaurs. Players run and gun their way through side-scrolling levels, fighting various Spidersaurs. It’s also confirmed that Spidersaurs will support co-op gameplay.

WayForward originally announced Spidersaurs back in March of this year.

Inspired by classic action games and Saturday morning cartoons from days gone by, this original property from the dev team behind Contra 4 pits one or two players against a man-eating, half-spider, half-dinosaur mutant menace — the Spidersaurs! Though originally created by INGESTCorp as a way to solve global hunger, the tangy food source with a bite decides to bite back, so it’s up to punk rocker Victoria and officer-in-training Adrian to run, jump, climb, and shoot their way through multiple levels of over-the-top, high-octane mayhem.

Spidersaurs will be released later this year for the Switch, PS4, and PS5. While the game is going to be released digitally, Limited Run Games will be dropping a physical version of Spidersaurs as well.