The Last Faith is a Soulslike slashing its way out this year A Soulslike with unique executions, gorgeous pixel art, and Metroidvania exploration? Color us intrigued.

We can never get enough Soulslike games around here. It’s a genre that keeps on giving and The Last Faith looks to tap into what we love about it. Developer Kumi Souls has revealed The Last Faith with a gameplay trailer. Check out the brutal combat and iconic Castlevania-like exploring video below.

Players will immediately notice the pixel art style in The Last Faith. These attention-grabbing visuals are made more impressive thanks to the game’s visceral combat. The main character, Eric, can be seen hacking, slashing, using a wide range of spells, and ripping off a foe’s head, all in glorious pixel art.

The precise, rewarding, and challenging combat is the Soulslike aspect, but The Last Faith also touts Metroidvania-like level design. According to the press release, it offers nonlinear exploration which players will navigate using a number of different tools across a variety of locales. Players can expect gothic cities, mountains and forest, and of course crypts and other monster-filled areas.

Fans of Soulslike games will want to keep their eyes on The Last Faith, which is due out this year on PC, Switch, PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more news from this exciting mid-year of game announcements, you’re already in the right place. Make sure you stay tuned to Shacknews as we get ready for our own E6 2022 event on June 14.