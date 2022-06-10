Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rocket League Season 7 blasts off next week

Psyonix revealed the start date for Rocket League Season 7 during Summer Game Fest.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Summer Game Fest featured news and announcements from all around the gaming industry. During the event, Psyonix made an appearance to chat about Rocket League, it’s smash hit vehicular soccer game. It was here that the developer revealed Rocket League Season 7 as well as its June 15 release date.

The first trailer for Rocket League Season 7 debuted at Summer Game Fest and showcased what players can expect from the next major update. This luxury-themed season includes a gilded makeover for Utopia Coliseum Arena, making it more glamorous than ever. The new Rocket Pass features a slew of new cosmetics that players can unlock through completing challenges. This includes the Maestro car, Carat Cutter Wheels, Marble Floor Decal, and more.

rocket league season 7

Coincidentally, Rocket League will be celebrating its seventh anniversary during Season 7 this summer. Psyonix will be holding a Summer Anniversary Event in celebration, with more details set to come soon.

Rocket League Season 7 will be available on June 15, 2022 on all platforms. Players that participated in competitive mode in Season 6 should expect those rewards to be delivered early on in Season 7. For more on Rocket League, as well as all of the news coming out of Summer Game Fest, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

