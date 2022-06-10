Rocket League Season 7 blasts off next week Psyonix revealed the start date for Rocket League Season 7 during Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest featured news and announcements from all around the gaming industry. During the event, Psyonix made an appearance to chat about Rocket League, it’s smash hit vehicular soccer game. It was here that the developer revealed Rocket League Season 7 as well as its June 15 release date.

The first trailer for Rocket League Season 7 debuted at Summer Game Fest and showcased what players can expect from the next major update. This luxury-themed season includes a gilded makeover for Utopia Coliseum Arena, making it more glamorous than ever. The new Rocket Pass features a slew of new cosmetics that players can unlock through completing challenges. This includes the Maestro car, Carat Cutter Wheels, Marble Floor Decal, and more.

Coincidentally, Rocket League will be celebrating its seventh anniversary during Season 7 this summer. Psyonix will be holding a Summer Anniversary Event in celebration, with more details set to come soon.

Rocket League Season 7 will be available on June 15, 2022 on all platforms. Players that participated in competitive mode in Season 6 should expect those rewards to be delivered early on in Season 7. For more on Rocket League, as well as all of the news coming out of Summer Game Fest, stick with us here on Shacknews.