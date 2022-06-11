Melatonin gets September release date at Wholesome Direct Wholesome Direct 2022 ended with the latest look at Melatonin from Half Asleep.

The 2022 Wholesome Direct was filled with cozy indie games to put on our wishlists and patiently look forward to. Prior to the event’s conclusion, Half Asleep provided us with a new trailer for Melatonin, an upcoming rhythm game that’s all about diving deeper into your dreams. It's been confirmed that the game will be released in September of this year.

Melatonin was showcased with a new gameplay trailer during the 2022 Wholesome Direct. During the trailer, developer Half Asleep confirmed that Melatonin will be released later this year on September 16. Fans can wishlist the game now on Steam in order to be notified when it launches. This is also where we get an official synopsis for Melatonin, which was previously announced in October of last year.

One more thing: Melatonin is out this September! #WholesomeDirect pic.twitter.com/YnBAWM6Gcc — Wholesome Games - Today! (@_wholesomegames) June 11, 2022

Melatonin is a rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. It uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music.

Melatonin will feature 20 unique minigames, some of which we get a look at in the new trailer. We also see that players will be able to script their own levels using the level editor.

Melatonin was the final announcement at the 2022 Wholesome Game Direct, which was filled with fascinating indie games to look forward to. For more on that front, as well as the various other gaming conferences going down this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.