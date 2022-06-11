Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Melatonin gets September release date at Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct 2022 ended with the latest look at Melatonin from Half Asleep.
Donovan Erskine
1

The 2022 Wholesome Direct was filled with cozy indie games to put on our wishlists and patiently look forward to. Prior to the event’s conclusion, Half Asleep provided us with a new trailer for Melatonin, an upcoming rhythm game that’s all about diving deeper into your dreams. It's been confirmed that the game will be released in September of this year.

Melatonin was showcased with a new gameplay trailer during the 2022 Wholesome Direct. During the trailer, developer Half Asleep confirmed that Melatonin will be released later this year on September 16. Fans can wishlist the game now on Steam in order to be notified when it launches. This is also where we get an official synopsis for Melatonin, which was previously announced in October of last year.

Melatonin will feature 20 unique minigames, some of which we get a look at in the new trailer. We also see that players will be able to script their own levels using the level editor.

Melatonin was the final announcement at the 2022 Wholesome Game Direct, which was filled with fascinating indie games to look forward to. For more on that front, as well as the various other gaming conferences going down this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

