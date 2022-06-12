As Dusk Falls tells its tale with July release date The Tribeca selection is about to release worldwide in just a few weeks.

The Xbox + Bethesda Showcase moved along with new gameplay footage for As Dusk Falls. However, there was a little more information given with this latest look at this story-based drama. There's a new release date, as well as some new information about what players can expect.

First revealed all the way back at the Xbox Series X Games Showcase in July 2020, As Dusk Falls is a cinematic story-based title that takes players into 1998, where a small town in Arizona is dealing with the fallout from a botched robbery that has left its denizens rocked. Any decisions that players make have the potential to affect themselves, their families, and their town and their state of mind, assuming they survive this experience.

To make the story a little more interesting, players will be able to experience this whole thing through multiplayer. Up to eight friends can dive in locally or online using the As Dusk Falls companion app, which will allow them to input their choices. The majority choices will win, taking the story down various different paths.

Look for As Dusk Falls to come to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on July 19. You'll probably want a mobile device handy for that app in order to experience the game's multiplayer, as well. You can learn more about this game from the Xbox website.