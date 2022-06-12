Naraka: Bladepoint comes to Xbox Game Pass with cross-play this month 24 Entertainment is bringing Naraka: Bladepoint to Xbox platforms this month.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a martial arts-based battle royale game that sees up to 60 players fighting to be the last one standing. Previously exclusive to PC, the game will soon expand to consoles with an Xbox release this month on June 23. What’s more, it will be on Xbox Game Pass and features cross-play support.

A new trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 and revealed that the game was coming to Xbox on June 23. Xbox Game Pass subscribers won’t have to worry about paying to pick it up, as the battle royale will be included in the service. Cross-play functionality will let players team up and battle it out against players on PC.

Naraka: Bladepoint came out last year exclusively for PC. After spending some time with the game, we were fairly impressed with 24 Entertainment’s take on the battle royale genre. Expanding to Xbox will now open up a whole new player base to what the studio has been working on.

Naraka: Bladepoint was highlighted during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase alongside titles like Starfield and the Persona series. For more on all of the announcements from the showcase as well as the other news coming out of this week’s frenzy of gaming conferences, Shacknews has you covered.