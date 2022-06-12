Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022: All trailers, news & game reveals Here are all of the trailers featured at the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Showcase.

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase is one of the biggest events of the summer season, delivering news and announcements from one of the biggest publishers in the business. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get into everything shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Here are all of the trailers that we saw during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. We'll be updating this article as more trailers are released throughout the show.

Redfall gameplay trailer

Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay trailer

High on Life reveal trailer

League of Legends, Valorant, and more Riot Games on Xbox Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay trailer

Forza Motorsport gameplay demo

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary

Overwatch 2 release date

Ara: History Untold

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Ark 2

Scorn release date

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Minecraft Legends

Lightyear Frontier

Gunfire Reborn release window

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

As Dusk Falls

Naraka: Bladepoint comes to Xbox Game Pass

Grounded full release

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Pentiment

Diablo 4 Necromancer class reveal

Sea of Thieves Season 7

Ravenlok

Cocoon

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Persona 3, 4, and 5 come to Xbox

Starfield gameplay reveal

Those are all of the trailers that were shown during the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Showcase. Stick with Shacknews for more news from this weekend of gaming news.