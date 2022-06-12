Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022: All trailers, news & game reveals
Here are all of the trailers featured at the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Showcase.
The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase is one of the biggest events of the summer season, delivering news and announcements from one of the biggest publishers in the business. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get into everything shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.
Here are all of the trailers that we saw during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. We'll be updating this article as more trailers are released throughout the show.
Redfall gameplay trailer
Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay trailer
High on Life reveal trailer
League of Legends, Valorant, and more Riot Games on Xbox Game Pass
A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay trailer
Forza Motorsport gameplay demo
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary
Overwatch 2 release date
Ara: History Untold
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Ark 2
Scorn release date
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Minecraft Legends
Lightyear Frontier
Gunfire Reborn release window
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
As Dusk Falls
Naraka: Bladepoint comes to Xbox Game Pass
Grounded full release
Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Pentiment
Diablo 4 Necromancer class reveal
Sea of Thieves Season 7
Ravenlok
Cocoon
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Persona 3, 4, and 5 come to Xbox
Starfield gameplay reveal
