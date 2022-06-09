Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Aliens: Dark Descent announced, coming in 2023

It looks like we're getting an Aliens game with a new gameplay twist.
Morgan Shaver
During the Summer Game Fest stream, a brand new Aliens game was announced called Aliens: Dark Descent. While the trailer showed a lot of creepy ambiance, gameplay was kept incredibly brief. From what was shown, it looks to be closer to an XCOM type game compared to previous Aliens games.

The description for the trailer contains a lot more information about the game than what can be discerned from the trailer. In the description, it's noted that the game is being developed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and is a real-time, squad-based tactical combat game.

As a spicy bonus, the game has permadeath with the description cautioning players that anytime one of your Colonial Marines falls in combat, their death is permanent.

Aliens: Dark Descent is being developed by Tindalos Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment in collaboration with 20th Century Studios and will release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more Summer Game Fest announcements, also be sure to read up on the confirmation of Guile in Street Fighter 6.

