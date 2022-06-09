Aliens: Dark Descent announced, coming in 2023 It looks like we're getting an Aliens game with a new gameplay twist.

During the Summer Game Fest stream, a brand new Aliens game was announced called Aliens: Dark Descent. While the trailer showed a lot of creepy ambiance, gameplay was kept incredibly brief. From what was shown, it looks to be closer to an XCOM type game compared to previous Aliens games.

The description for the trailer contains a lot more information about the game than what can be discerned from the trailer. In the description, it's noted that the game is being developed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and is a real-time, squad-based tactical combat game.

As a spicy bonus, the game has permadeath with the description cautioning players that anytime one of your Colonial Marines falls in combat, their death is permanent.

"A new and original Alien story Explore the horrors and wonders of the Alien universe like never before, immersing yourself in a brand new Alien storyline that introduces a new threat and a cast of new marines to the iconic horror franchise. Uncover planet Lethe’s sinister secret, battle against an onslaught of iconic Xenomorph creatures and put an end to this new menace," the description reads.



"Recruit, gear up and customize your squad of Marines with an extensive arsenal of weapons, armor, and special abilities while exploring, as enemies will adapt their tactics to your actions to hunt you down. When ready, embark on high stakes missions in treacherous territory, all the while gathering resources to fix up the stranded Otago spacecraft and researching tech upgrades for your crew.



Players will command a squad as one unit thanks to intuitive controls, allowing their Marines to automatically prioritize and execute complex actions in real-time, based on their respective skill sets and the environment around them. Navigate levels strategically, making sure to leverage the persistent and reactive environments to your advantage by sealing off checkpoints, unlocking shortcuts, or creating safe zones."

Aliens: Dark Descent is being developed by Tindalos Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment in collaboration with 20th Century Studios and will release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.