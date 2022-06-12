Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ravenlok takes Xbox to a bizarre wonderland in 2023

Cococucumber revealed Ravenlok during the 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games 2022 Showcase, we were introduced to the latest project from Cococucumber. Ravenlok is a brand new IP and it will be released for Xbox platforms in 2023.

Ravenlok was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with a stylish new trailer that brought audiences into a voxel fantasy world. While it certainly looks visually unique, details on the story are still sparse. A new post to the developer’s website sheds further light on what players can expect from Ravenlok.

Ravenlok will be released in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one at no additional charge. For all of the announcements and trailers out of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as well as everything else happening this week, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

