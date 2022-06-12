Ravenlok takes Xbox to a bizarre wonderland in 2023
During the Xbox and Bethesda Games 2022 Showcase, we were introduced to the latest project from Cococucumber. Ravenlok is a brand new IP and it will be released for Xbox platforms in 2023.
Ravenlok was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with a stylish new trailer that brought audiences into a voxel fantasy world. While it certainly looks visually unique, details on the story are still sparse. A new post to the developer’s website sheds further light on what players can expect from Ravenlok.
Ravenlok will be released in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one at no additional charge. For all of the announcements and trailers out of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as well as everything else happening this week, Shacknews is the place to be.
