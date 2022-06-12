Ravenlok takes Xbox to a bizarre wonderland in 2023 Cococucumber revealed Ravenlok during the 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games 2022 Showcase, we were introduced to the latest project from Cococucumber. Ravenlok is a brand new IP and it will be released for Xbox platforms in 2023.

Ravenlok was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with a stylish new trailer that brought audiences into a voxel fantasy world. While it certainly looks visually unique, details on the story are still sparse. A new post to the developer’s website sheds further light on what players can expect from Ravenlok.

Ravenlok is a fairytale reimagining of a kingdom troubled by a corrupted Queen and a young girl’s destiny to fulfill a dangerous prophecy. Made by the creators of the award-winning turn-based adventure game Echo Generation, Ravenlok is the epic finale of the studio’s Voxel Trilogy.

After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Rising to the occasion, Ravenlok challenges fearsome foes to save the fallen kingdom.

Ravenlok will be released in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one at no additional charge. For all of the announcements and trailers out of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as well as everything else happening this week, Shacknews is the place to be.