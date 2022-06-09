Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Moss: Book 2 comes to Meta Quest 2 in July 2022

Developer Polyarc announced a release date for Moss: Book 2 on Meta Quest 2 during the Upload VR 2022 showcase.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Moss: Book 2 has been out for a moment already on PlayStation VR, but if you were looking to continue the adventures of Quill elsewhere, like… say… the Quest 2 VR headset, then you’re in luck. During the Upload VR 2022 showcase today, developer Polyarc officially announced it would be bringing Moss: Book 2 over to the Meta Quest 2. What’s more, we got a close release date set in July 2022.

The announcement of Moss: Book 2 coming to Meta Quest 2 was revealed with a new trailer during the Upload VR 2022 showcase on June 9, 2022. According to the announcement, The Meta Quest 2 platform will welcome Moss: Book 2 on July 21, 2022. The game is even available to add to Quest store wishlists already. With this players will finally be able to continue the adventures of Quill, leading right off with the little mouse from where the first Moss game ended.

In addition to an all-new story, Moss: Book 2 features a host of new weapons and interactions as you help Quill along her journeys.
Moss: Book 2 was previously teased for a Meta Quest 2 release this summer back in April 2022. The game has already been out on PSVR since March 2022 where the game has garnered plenty of acclaim for its continuation and expansion of the world, combat, and puzzle-solving offered in the first game. Moss: Book 2, by many accounts, is another solid adventure in which you guide Quill using new abilities, as well as new weapons and world interactions. Before Moss: Book 2’s release, we got to speak with the developers about what went into expanding this fantastical world and its story and it was a delightful conversation to say the least.

With Moss: Book 2’s release date finally set for July 2022 on the Meta Quest 2, more players are going to get to enjoy Polyarc’s latest VR action-adventure. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details leading up to its release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

