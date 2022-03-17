Moss: Book 2 will continue Quill's adventures on PSVR in March Polyarc's sequel to its original PSVR action-adventure title finally has a release date at the end of this month.

Moss: Book 2 has looked like a winning prospect ever since Polyarc first announced it. The original Moss was a delightful journey in which we helped direct the diminutive mouse hero Quill to go on an adventure and save her uncle. Now, we’re getting a further adventure with Quill and her friends in Moss: Book 2, and what’s more, we finally have a release date for it. It’s coming to PSVR at the end of this March 2022.

PlayStation Studios and Polyarc announced the release date for Moss: Book 2 on the Polyarc Twitter and in a PlayStation Blog post on March 17, 2022. According to the post, Moss: Book 2 is set to launch on PSVR on March 31, 2022. It will remain exclusive to PSVR for launch, although we could see it come to expanded platforms in the future like when we saw the original Moss finally come to SteamVR in 2018. Nonetheless, it will start out as a PlayStation exclusive.

On March 31, you'll reunite with Quill in Moss: Book II on #PSVR. And she needs you by her side as the stakes are higher than ever.



Here’s a glimpse of what lies ahead in a new @PlayStation Underground episode: https://t.co/SMg8jsRobs#Moss #VR #videogames #BookII — Moss: Book II - Launching March 31 (@PolyarcGames) March 17, 2022

The release date for Moss: Book 2 comes on top of a wide array of new details for the game. A recently shown demo and video allowed us to see Quill exploring new areas like the forest outside of a large ruined stone building. We also got to see Quill get her paws on a new hammer weapon, allowing her to smash enemies and also break obstacles in the environment. Many of Moss: Book 2’s features look well-expanded on top of the adventure we experienced in the first game.

With the release date for Moss: Book 2 set for March 31, it’s also worth noting that we had a chance to speak with Polyarc and Moss: Book 2 principal artist Coolie Calihan about a bunch of details regarding the making of Moss. Be sure to tune in and check out the full interview ahead of Moss: Book 2’s release later this month.