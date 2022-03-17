Moss: Book 2 devs on expanding the sequel's weapons, interactions & adventure We got to speak with Polyarc and Moss 2 principal artist Coolie Calihan about the effort the team has gone through to expand Moss in every way.

Moss: Book 2 promises to bring little mouse hero Quill back in a big way for VR systems when the sequel releases in the future. But there’s a lot to do. Developer Polyarc has been hard at work on making sure that Moss’s second outing is a fittingly expanded one, bringing all sorts of new fun and adventure to the table. To that end, we got to sit down with a sneak peak of Moss 2’s features and then speak to principal artist Coolie Calihan about the work going into the game.

One of the coolest things we got to see during the demonstration of Moss 2 was Quill getting a hammer weapon. No longer relegated to just the grass sword, Quill can use the hammer weapon to bash enemies. She can also use it to bash breakable obstacles and move forward in new ways. According to Coolie, making these fun new tools for Quill came first, and then the team expanded the interactivity with the world around the new gear and weapons. It informed the team in designing puzzles and hurdles that would be fun to figure out.

We also got to talk about how new technology in VR has helped expand what Polyarc has been able to do in Moss: Book 2. While Book 2 has not been confirmed for PlayStation’s upcoming PSVR 2 yet, the team is extremely excited for it. Calihan in particular gushed over the opportunities the DualSense controller provides with haptics, responsive triggers, and other features. With the upgrades that have come to Unreal Engine, the expanded technology also expands what Polyarc has been able to do in the game. Puzzle-solving, overall environmental design, and the interactivity that goes into it have been boosted for Moss: Book 2. Ultimately, it has made for a grander scale adventure that Calihan and Polyarc hope fans will enjoy.

Be sure to check out our entire interview above and more at our YouTube Channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV. There, you can find plenty of further interviews, gameplay, reviews, unboxings, and so much more on the latest video games, technology, and toys. Moss: Book 2 is set to release on PSVR on March 31, 2022, so stay tuned for further coverage as we get closer to the release date.