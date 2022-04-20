New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Moss: Book 2 coming to Meta Quest 2 this summer

Developer Polyarc has announced that Moss: Book 2 will be bringing the continuation of little mouse adventurer Quill to Quest 2 sometime in summer 2022.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It would seem that those who have been waiting play Moss: Book 2, but don’t have the PSVR won’t be waiting much longer to jump in. Polyarc has worked hard on a sequel to its much-beloved VR title Moss, and while Moss: Book 2 has been confined to PSVR as of its launch, that’s about to change. Polyarc has officially announced Moss: Book 2 will be coming to the Quest 2 this coming summer.

The announcement of Moss: Book 2 coming to the Quest 2 was made during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event on April 20, 2022. During the announcement, we got a fresh look at mousey protagonist Quill’s latest adventure in which players will guide her through combat with new weapons and help solve environmental puzzles with her to defeat a winged tyrant that is hunting her through a hexed castle. Familiar friends and allies await as players journey through a new adventure full of mystery, triumph, and heartbreak.

Moss: Book 2 is slated to arrive on the Meta Quest 2 VR platform sometime in the coming summer 2022 season. The game is currently out, but only playable on PSVR. With Polyarc’s games originally having started off as PSVR exclusives, it makes sense that Moss: Book 2 would also kick off as an exclusive. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that not only is Moss: Book 2 coming to other VR platforms, but it’s also coming in the very near future. We’ve had a chance to talk to Polyarc plenty of times in the past and with the new games comes what looks like an exciting new adventure that any VR enthusiast should want to take part in.

Moss: Book 2 Meta Quest 2 PSVR.
Moss: Book 2 originally came out as a PSVR exclusive, but Polyarc has announced the game will be coming to Meta Quest 2 in summer 2022.

We don’t have a concrete release date for Moss: Book 2 on Meta Quest 2 at the moment, but with the summer 2022 release window set, we expect we’ll hear more details very soon. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates on the game and its Quest 2 release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola