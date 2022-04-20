Moss: Book 2 coming to Meta Quest 2 this summer Developer Polyarc has announced that Moss: Book 2 will be bringing the continuation of little mouse adventurer Quill to Quest 2 sometime in summer 2022.

It would seem that those who have been waiting play Moss: Book 2, but don’t have the PSVR won’t be waiting much longer to jump in. Polyarc has worked hard on a sequel to its much-beloved VR title Moss, and while Moss: Book 2 has been confined to PSVR as of its launch, that’s about to change. Polyarc has officially announced Moss: Book 2 will be coming to the Quest 2 this coming summer.

The announcement of Moss: Book 2 coming to the Quest 2 was made during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event on April 20, 2022. During the announcement, we got a fresh look at mousey protagonist Quill’s latest adventure in which players will guide her through combat with new weapons and help solve environmental puzzles with her to defeat a winged tyrant that is hunting her through a hexed castle. Familiar friends and allies await as players journey through a new adventure full of mystery, triumph, and heartbreak.

Moss: Book 2 is slated to arrive on the Meta Quest 2 VR platform sometime in the coming summer 2022 season. The game is currently out, but only playable on PSVR. With Polyarc’s games originally having started off as PSVR exclusives, it makes sense that Moss: Book 2 would also kick off as an exclusive. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that not only is Moss: Book 2 coming to other VR platforms, but it’s also coming in the very near future. We’ve had a chance to talk to Polyarc plenty of times in the past and with the new games comes what looks like an exciting new adventure that any VR enthusiast should want to take part in.

Moss: Book 2 originally came out as a PSVR exclusive, but Polyarc has announced the game will be coming to Meta Quest 2 in summer 2022.

We don’t have a concrete release date for Moss: Book 2 on Meta Quest 2 at the moment, but with the summer 2022 release window set, we expect we’ll hear more details very soon. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates on the game and its Quest 2 release.