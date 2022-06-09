Gotham Knights story trailer premieres at Summer Game Fest Dive more into the backstory of this upcoming adventure where Bruce Wayne is dead.

Summer Game Fest 2022 continued with a new look at the upcoming Gotham Knights. There have been a lot of questions surrounding this game, specifically its story that centers on a Gotham City that no longer has the Batman to protect it. Fortunately, Batman has a pretty big extended family. If this new trailer is any indication, that family can take on many different looks.

The Nightwing character trailer shows off Dick Grayson's prowess in combat, centered around the use of his escrima sticks and wrist darts. Of course, he's also a former trapeze artist, which allows him to utilize several different traversal elements and parkour skills.

While Dick is far more lighthearted than his mentor, he realizes that Gotham City is living in perilous times. Without Bruce Wayne to act as the city's hero, the rest of the Bat family must step up and protect it from the costumed fiends who would threaten to plunge it into chaos. In addition to taking on Nightwing's classic look, Thursday's trailer also shows off the Gotham Knights gear system, which allows players to upgrade their stats while also changing up Nightwing's look in various ways.

Following a round of delays, Gotham Knights is set to release on October 25. Look for it to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. To learn more about Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood, jump over to the Gotham Knights website.