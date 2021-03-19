Gotham Knights delayed to 2022, updates promised in coming months WB Montreal has revealed that Gotham Knights will be pushed back from its intended 2021 launch window to release worldwide in 2022.

Those looking to partake in the co-op escapades of the Caped Crusaders proteges will be waiting a bit longer than expected it seems. Gotham Knights was supposed to take us to a post-Batman world in which the Bat Family took up his task of fighting crime across Gotham, but it would seem this adventure needs a little more time to shape up. WB Montreal has formally announced that Gotham Knights will be delayed to 2022 with new reveals and updates coming in the following months.

WB Montreal announced the delay of Gotham Knights via the game’s Twitter channel on March 19, 2021. It wasn’t a long message, simply stating that the game will be coming in 2022 and we’ll be getting updates in the next few months.

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players,” the statement reads. “Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

Gotham Knights was announced at the DC Fandome event in August 2020. With this game, WB Montreal promises to take players to a Gotham City after Batman where crime still runs amok. It’s up to his successors, Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin to take up where Bruce left off and fight crime across the city. Not only does it promise an engaging new Batman story, but Gotham Knights also features drop-in, drop-out co-op as you push through the game’s narratives with any combination of the four characters.

It’s a shame to see Gotham Knights delayed, but for the kind of promising co-op Batman brawler experience it promises to be, it’s probably for the best that this game get all the time it needs to shape up proper. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the supposed further news and reveals coming in the months ahead.