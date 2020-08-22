Gotham Knights goes to a post-Batman world at DC Fandome
The wait is over, as WB Montreal reveals at DC Fandome that they'll be visiting a Gotham without Batman in Gotham Knights.
This is the day that comic book fans step into the DC Fandome. The Fandome is the 24-hour event that covers all things DC across all media, which includes gaming. One of the first announcements of the day involved the long-anticipated announcement of what's next for the team at WB Montreal. And as rumored, WB Montreal is revisiting the Batman... sort of. The Batman is no more, but the Gotham Knights are ready to carry on his mission.
Gotham Knights is set in a post-Batman world, where Bruce Wayne is dead. In his place, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood must fill the void and protect Gotham City in his stead. Many of Gotham's heavy-hitting villains, such as Mr. Freeze, will still present a threat. However, the trailer ends with a whole new kind of threat: The Court of Owls, a cabal of villains hell-bent on taking over Gotham.
While this game looks to play in the vein of the other games in the Arkham series, players will not, in fact, be taking on the role of Batman. Instead, they'll be taking on the roles of the rest of the Bat-family, each with their own fighting styles and abilities. While at their core they'll utilize an aspect of Batman's fighting prowess and world-traversing abilities, each of these characters has something unique that they bring to the fight. Batgirl fights with her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Robin uses his collapsible quarter staff, and Red Hood beats you silly with his fists. Each character can be customized from their individual abilities, to their gear, and even to their suits. They can also team up for double team moves, which includes tandem finishers. To help facilitate this, Gotham Knights will be playable solo or with two-player online co-op.
We mentioned Mr. Freeze and DC Fandome offered a first glimpse at Batgirl and Robin taking on the frigid maniac. The objective is to remove a dangerous disruptor from the roof, but Freeze shows up to trigger a boss battle. They must dodge Freeze's rail gun, which can reach across the screen and cause area-of-effect damage.
While traditional Batman villains like Freeze and the newer-school Court of Owls look to be central to the Gotham Knights story, the team at WB Montreal is teasing that the game's narrative will be bigger than the Court of Owls. While they're not offering any teases as to what that might mean, they do further seem to put this in the Arkham continuity by noting the Belfry as a significant base of operations, which seems to point to Gotham Knights as a follow-up of sorts to Batman: Arkham Knight.
The WB Montreal project had been rumored for several weeks. The teases started showing up earlier this week, eventually teasing a reveal at today's DC Fandome event. This is the first of two major announcements set for today with Rocksteady Studios set to officially unveil their next project later today.
Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021. It will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Well I certainly appreciate them trying to change up the format a bit with the co-op dynamic. I've gotten pretty bored with being the solo silent protagonist so talking partner works for me. Curious to see how fluid they can get the partnered up fighting (ai or human) and if it will let you quick swap characters or such. The world looked great though, love me some Mr. Freeze action.
I do have to give it the suspicious side-eye look for bad guys having numerical levels above their head. That almost always accompanies level grind and usually just annoys me. But hey, if they think they can deliver it in a meaningful way and not just turn everyone into bullet sponges, then go for it.
Yeah I heard that in the video, and hopefully it's true across the board and not just for bosses where they brought it up.
I'm just comparing it to like AC games that level scale now as well, and there it's mainly about health/damage stats for all enemies. But obviously different developer so no reason to assume WB is doing that. It just makes me skeptical when I see level numbers above normal canon fodder enemies.
If they really nailed that it could be a very cool component of co-op MP. Dropping into a friend's game who is above or below your level and seeing the world scale somehow so you both can maintain a similar level of fun/difficulty. Or even just as you described for the solo experience, proper fun factor for all difficulty settings.
I'm surprised how for many games, he difficulty slider is nothing but HP/DMG. I want more games to do what you described, actually alter the enemy layout/flow/kit.
So I guess the Court of Owls leaks were half right. Although if the Court of Owls are involved it is quite possible that Batman/Bruce Wayne isn't dead and it was either a clone or Lincoln March that died. And that the Court of Owls have Batman prisoner torturing him in their maze while the bat kids are all out protecting the city and fighting Talons while the Court tries to take over Gotham.
4k trailer and gameplay.
https://youtu.be/dCsptWe21uE
https://youtu.be/Np-QRdUTkSs
Hmmmm....here's my quick thoughts:
-It certainly looks nice. Detailed environments, good-looking lighting, slick animations, and decent character models.
-The Batgirl hair physics look straight-up terrible, though. Hopefully they fix that, LOL.
-I really, really hate enemies having level numbers and HP bars over their heads. It's a great way to remind you constantly that you're playing a videogame.
-Apparently enemies and bosses scale with player level. So you can rest assured that the whole game is just one big hamster wheel of numbers getting bigger and bigger. Boring.
-The player characters are constantly talking out loud, stating the obvious. So many games do this now, and I hate it.
I don't know... I think I'm just getting too old for this shit. It's clearly a videogame designed to appeal to the mainest of mainstream. I kind of miss the days when videogames were designed to be immersive experiences, as opposed to casino games with flashing lights and spinning numbers to keep you addicted.
The four playable characters (either sp or in co-op, mix and match) are Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Red Hood (Jason Todd), and Robin (Tim Drake)
https://www.ign.com/articles/batman-gotham-knights-co-op-characters-detailed
