WB Montreal may be revealing a new Batman game on August 18 There's a new website that has popped up on behalf of WB Montreal and all signs are pointing to the possibility of a new Batman game being revealed tomorrow.

WB Games appears to be gearing up for quite a few projects with a DC Fandome event coming up soon. We had already seen teasers for a possible Suicide Squad game, but it would appear that another game is coming from the WB Montreal studio. It may or may be a Batman game, but whatever it is, it would seem that we’re getting a reveal tomorrow.

WB Montreal appears to have created a new and mysterious website and Twitter on August 17, 2020. The new website currently hosts a cryptic message - “WE HAVE BE3N EXPECTING YOU” - followed by a seeming date of 8/18. It very likely seems that whatever the website is teasing will be revealed on August 18, 2020. It’s worth noting that WB Montreal previously teased a Batman game back in 2019 that seemed tied to the Court of Owls, a powerful crime group and secret society that has far reaching history in Gotham City. Previously, it was the first time WB Montreal - the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins - had tweeted since 2015. WB Montreal also retweeted this mystery website, further tying it to the studio’s involvement.

This mystery project from WB Montreal isn’t the only thing WB has up its sleeve. As previously mentioned, a Suicide Squad project was also teased by fellow Batman Arkham developers Rocksteady Studios, slated for reveal during the DC Fandome event on August 22, 2020. We could see more of whatever WB Montreal has going on during the event as well. WB Games has been in the news a lot lately, given rumor that AT&T was looking to sell the gaming division off, and despite WB claiming there would be no sale, the sudden teasing of multiple projects is nice and timely.

Regardless, we’ll see what WB Montreal has for us tomorrow and likely more on Saturday, August 22 as well, so stay tuned to Shacknews for updates and information on the possible new Batman game.