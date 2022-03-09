Gotham Knights gets October 2022 release date After a delay out of release in 2021, WB Montreal is finally set to launch Gotham Knights in late October this year.

One of the more interesting things coming out of the DC Comics world of gaming is Gotham Knights, which forgoes Batman to put his sidekicks front and center. Gotham Knights was delayed from release in 2021 and we’ve been waiting to hear new details since. Thankfully Warner Bros. Games obliged today. Gotham Knights now has a new release date set for October 2022.

WB Games and developing studio WB Montreal announced the new release date for Gotham Knights in a post on the game’s Twitter on March 9, 2022. According to the post, Gotham Knights is now set to release on October 25, 2022, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There were no details at this time on any sort of edition upgrades if one buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One and decides to later move to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S respectively, but we should learn more closer to the release date about how this will be handled by WB Games.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

Gotham Knights has looked like an interesting spin on the usual Batman: Arkham action game formula, even after being delayed out of a 2021 release. With Batman gone, players will take on the role of Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood to hunt down criminals and deliver justice, including taking on the nefarious Court of Owls. It will also have a co-op feature which will allow multiple players to pick up the roles of characters on the roster. Each is said to play differently enough to make them all rather interesting, but a lot remains to be seen about exactly how that will shake out.

Either way, with the October 2022 release date locked in on the 2022 video game calendar, we’re sure to see plenty of more details on Gotham Knights as we get closer to launch. Stay tuned for those new updates and details as they become available.