Slopecrashers puts animals on snowboards in arcade races with a new demo Byteparrot asks why should capybaras and cats should be kept from the slops with arcade snowboarder Slopecrashers.

It’s been a pretty long time since we had a proper arcade snowboarding game like Snowboarders or SSX Tricky. That’s a shame, but byteparrot is looking to fill that gap in a curious way… with a collection of friendly and extreme sports animals that are taking to the boards and ollieing down the powder in Slopecrashers. It has a new demo out today to allow players to give it a try.

Slopecrashers got some love during the Guerrilla Collective 3 Showcase that was shown on June 11, 2022. During the showcase, we were treated to a number of twisting and turning snowy mountain levels in which we’ll be able to traverse with an animal of our choosing. There was a cat, dog, capybara, chicken, and even a parrot (possibly the byte kind), just to name a few. The big news today was that the game has a new demo out on Steam, so players can check it out for themselves and see if the powder of Slopecrashers is right for them.

Slopecrashers looks like it’s going to be quite the fun time whether you’re playing alone or with others. The newest trailer confirmed that there would be splitscreen multiplayer, allowing two to four players to board down the hills at the same time. Moreover, everyone will be able to compete for style points in addition to raising down the levels with a stunt and combo system that rewards players for stringing tricks together as they go.

With Slopecrashers having gotten a new trailer and demo, be sure to check the game out and wishlist it now if you like. It’s set to come to PC sometime in Q4 2022. We’ll share more details on Slopecrashers as they become available, including a concrete release date and further feature reveals.