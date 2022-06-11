Watch the Guerrilla Collective 2022 showcase here Check out the Guerrilla Collective 3 and 3.5 showcase livestream right here.

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2022 livestream is going to be chock full of video games. Not only will viewers be treated to one day of video games, they’re getting two whole days of reveals, announcements, and more. You won’t want to miss the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2022, so it’s a good thing you can watch it all below.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2022 – June 11 & June 13

The first Guerrilla Collective showcase (technically Guerrilla Collective 3) livestream for 2022 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on June 11, 2022. There second livestream (Guerrilla Collective 3.5) is scheduled for two days later, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET on June 13. You can watch both livestreams using the Twitch embed below. Alternatively, head on over to the Guerrilla Collective channel to participate in the chat.

Now the big question is: what can we expect from both of these days? Well, dear reader, the Guerrilla Collective has been kind enough to provide viewers with a glimpse at what they can expect from both days. On Day 1, you can anticipate insight on games like WrestleQuest, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, South of the Circle, Signalis, Rain World: Downpour, MADiSON and a lot more (check out the Day 1 page).

On Day 2, viewers can look forward to games like Eville, Kung Fury Street Rage: A Day at the Beach, Wanderlost, Orx, and a whole lot more. You can investigate more titles over on the Day 2 page.

After you finish watching the June 11 Guerrilla Collective showcase for 2022, make sure you come back and tune in for the Day 2 showcase on June 13. You can also keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover all the hottest announcements from the show.