Create every donut imaginable in Freshly Frosted

Set up conveyor belts and solve donut puzzles in Freshly Frosted, available now.
Sam Chandler
There’s nothing quite like enjoying some donuts. Whether you’re a fan of standard cinnamon, glazed goodies, jam-filled wonders, or some sort of chocolate and sprinkle soaked donut, Freshly Frosted has it all. Take a look at the trailer below which shows off the puzzles you’ll be solving as you make donuts.

Though Freshly Frosted has been known for a while, it recently received an official launch trailer which was shown during the Wholesome Direct 2022. This is a puzzle game that focuses on creating donuts using a series of conveyor belts. Users will need to note the type of donuts that must be created and then direct the formless donuts along a track, ensuring the toppings are applied in the correct order.

According to the Freshly Frosted Steam page, there are 144 puzzles for players to solve. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, you can pick up Freshly Frosted now across a variety of platforms, including Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements from this mid-year game reveal bonanza.

