Starfield character creator revealed at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 Starfield looks like it's set to feature one of the most extensive character creators in a Bethesda game yet.

One of the most fun features of Bethesda RPGs usually kicks off before you ever start the game. It’s the character creation. Between Fallout and Elder Scrolls, we’ve been designing characters of all kinds with the tools Bethesda give us (and some we designed on our own) for years. In Starfield, it looks like Bethesda is set to go further than ever before with this aspect. During the latest big look at Starfield, we got detailed look at the character creation in the game, showing us cosmetic options, backgrounds, talents, skills, and more.

The major look at Starfield’s character creation system was shown during its gameplay segment on the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. During this highlight of the showcase, we got to see an extensive peek at how character creation is going to run in the game. Not only do we get a look at cosmetic features like ethnicity, height, muscle/fat, hair, and facial features, but we also got a look at backgrounds, traits, and the skill tree. Players can pick roles like Diplomat, Cyberneticist, Bounty Hunter, and many more that will give you unique perks.

The background you choose for your character will determine three skills that your character starts in, providing an early way to specialize.

Not only did we get the details on Backgrounds, but Traits were also shown. Traits provide optional fun doubled-edged sword attributes to your characters. For instance, Neon Street Rat means you grew up in the Neon location’s streets and will gain bonus dialogue and better mission rewards in Neon. However, crimes against other factions will affect your reputation with them more than usual. We also got a look at Starfield’s skill tree, which has been described as pulling some of the best features from previous skill trees in Bethesda games.

Starfield still doesn’t have a release date, but this was easily one of our biggest looks at it yet. Check out further gameplay reveals and stay tuned for further Starfield coverage as details become available.