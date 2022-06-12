Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tactical Breach Wizards trades XCOM aliens for magic missiles

In this tactical turn-based strategy game, players will be utilizing fireballs in place of firearms as wizards breaching into hostile combat zones.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We do love ourselves some tactical strategy here at Shacknews, but usually this is a genre fully settled into sci-fi themes. It looks like we’re going to have quite a spin on it coming up soon with Tactical Breach Wizards. It’s a turn-based tactical game in the vein of XCOM, but instead of aliens and flying saucers, you’ll be throwing fireballs, lightning, and other spells as wizards derailing hostile situations.

Tactical Breach Wizards was shown during the PC Gaming Show 2022 on June 12, 2022. It comes from developers Suspicious Developments, who were behind the likes of Gunpoint and Heat Signature. They’re well acquainted with designing puzzles and strategic environments. However, Tactical Breach Wizards is a far more harrowing situation (despite all the magic). As wizard agents, you’ll be breaking into hideouts and taking out hostile forces that range from regular gunmen and thugs up to enemy magic users.

Tactical Breach Wizards looks quite amusing. You appear to use a lot of spells in a variety of ways to engage hostiles. A freeze spell can be used to weaken a reinforced door where a wind spell can be used to shove a hostile combatant right out of a window. Just beware. As mentioned previously, you’ll eventually also go up against enemy magic users that can throw their own spells and deadly mystic forces your way. How you utilize cover, the situation at hand, and your spells going in will determine whether your operations are a success or a resounding failure. Best bring your best spell books and scrolls.

Tactical Breach Wizards didn’t get a release window during its reveal, but you can wishlist it on Steam now. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola