Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy game Fans of the genre will have one more turn-based game to add to their library.

Turn-based strategy games pull in a dedicated fanbase, with users capable of sustaining campaigns that last eons. The team at Oxide Games are preparing to offer another onto the altar in the form of Ara: History Untold. The game was first revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Take a look at the cinematic trailer below to see the worlds you will be creating.

Ara: History Untold was first unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. The above trailer is purely cinematic, so there’s no telling what sort of mechanics are at play in the actual game. However, the opening does pitch it as being from the turn-based strategy creators that “revolutionized the genre”, so it’s bound to push the envelope forward in some manner.

The Ara: History Untold site sheds a bit more light on what this game will be. It will feature procedurally generated environments, ensuring no two games are the same, as players become one of history’s leading figures. The site asks, “Will you rule the Egyptians as Queen Nefertiti, the Greeks as Sappho, the United States as George Washington, or bring your own custom leader to life?”

While there is no release date yet, would-be players can head over to the site and sign up to become an insider. This will give players a shot at testing out a Technical Alpha which is starting later this summer. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more information on Ara: History Untold and a look at everything else announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.