Marvel's Midnight Suns now set to fight Demon Hulks in October Marvel's mightiest heroes are ready to take on the demonic forces of evil in October.

The continuing Summer Game Fest 2022 presentation moved along with the latest reveal for Marvel's Midnight Suns. After a round of delays, it looks like 2K and Firaxis' take on the magical side of Marvel is ready for action. And if you're taking on the baddest demons in the multiverse, it's probably a good idea to have Spider-Man and Venom ready to fight at your side, as well as Blade, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), and many more. You'll need all the help you can get, because that sure does look like a Demon Hulk at the end of this trailer.

The Marvel's Midnight Suns story follows the demon Lilith, who has come together with the forces of Hydra to attack the mortal plane. In this tactical RPG, players will take on the role of The Hunter and must assemble a team of Marvel's strongest heroes in order to face down Lilith and her demonic hordes. New heroes are being revealed regularly, including Spider-Man, who's voiced by the returning Yuri Lowenthal from the acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man from Insomniac Games.

However, Lilith will have access to Marvel's pantheon herself. In fact, she's being flanked by Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and an evil demonic version of The Hulk.

Following a lengthy delay, Marvel's Midnight Suns is now set to release on October 7. It will come to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for $59.99 USD, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S "Enhanced Edition" will cost $10 more. Those interested in learning more about the game can jump on the Marvel's Midnight Suns website. For more reveals from Summer Game Fest 2022, keep it here at Shacknews.