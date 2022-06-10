Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Broken Pieces is a new psychological thriller shown at Freedom Games Showcase

Unravel mysteries and learn more about the village of Saint-Exil in Broken Pieces.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Freedom Games Showcase, a number of unique indie games were shown including Broken Pieces, a new psychological thriller set in France. While we didn’t get a release date for Broken Pieces, it is noted that the game will release in Q3 2022.

Broken Pieces is a new psychological thriller shown at Freedom Games Showcase

For those interested in learning more about Broken Pieces, the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam, and there’s a demo on offer that you can play. On Steam, the following description for Broken Pieces is provided:

Broken Pieces is a new psychological thriller shown at Freedom Games Showcase

The game certainly looks intriguing, and sifting through the info on Steam, also has a lot on offer from the ability to choose from first or third-person cameras and an original soundtrack. Again, Broken Pieces is expected to release in Q3 2022.

For more on the Freedom Games Showcase, be sure to read through our coverage of Good Heavens, a procedurally generated multiplayer crafting RPG.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola