Broken Pieces is a new psychological thriller shown at Freedom Games Showcase Unravel mysteries and learn more about the village of Saint-Exil in Broken Pieces.

During the Freedom Games Showcase, a number of unique indie games were shown including Broken Pieces, a new psychological thriller set in France. While we didn’t get a release date for Broken Pieces, it is noted that the game will release in Q3 2022.

For those interested in learning more about Broken Pieces, the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam, and there’s a demo on offer that you can play. On Steam, the following description for Broken Pieces is provided:

“Broken Pieces is an action-packed investigative and adventure video game set in France. The game immerses you in the shoes of Elise, a woman in her thirties who finds herself in the village of Saint-Exil in an imaginary region reminiscent of Brittany. Following an unexplained paranormal phenomenon, Elise is stuck, completely alone and out of time. Your investigation begins here…”

The game certainly looks intriguing, and sifting through the info on Steam, also has a lot on offer from the ability to choose from first or third-person cameras and an original soundtrack. Again, Broken Pieces is expected to release in Q3 2022.

For more on the Freedom Games Showcase, be sure to read through our coverage of Good Heavens, a procedurally generated multiplayer crafting RPG.