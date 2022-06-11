Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ooblets 1.0 launch coming later this summer

The game says goodbye to Early Access, and hello to its 1.0 launch this summer.
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Wholesome Direct, tons of charming games were shown, including Ooblets. While we’ve known about Ooblets for a while, there was a new piece of news shared during the Direct regarding the game’s upcoming release.

According to the trailer shown, Ooblets’ 1.0 launch is happening later this summer. An exact release date has yet to be shared, but it’s nevertheless exciting to hear that Ooblets is finally releasing out of Early Access.

Ooblets 1.0 launch coming later this summer

For those who are unfamiliar with Ooblets, the description of the game on Steam is as follows:

The game includes features such as running a farm, customizing your character, having dance battles with ooblets and ooblets trainers, exploring a variety of unique biomes, and more. Again, Ooblets is getting an Early Access launch sometime later this summer.

For more from the Wholesome Games showcase, be sure to read through our coverage of Lovebirb, a new dating sim for birds.

