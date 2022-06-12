Soulstice picks up its sword for September release date Take up arms with your ghostly companion and get ready to do battle in September.

The PC Gaming Show is starting off with a look at an exciting action game that tasks players with fighting alongside a spiritual companion. Soulstice challenges players to take on powerful demons and fearsome swordsmen. The battle awaits, as the teams at Modus Games and Reply Game Studios have issued a release date.

For those unaware of what Soulstice is, it actually premiered at last year's PC Gaming Show. The Holy Kingdom of Keidas is under siege by terrifying and powerful wraiths. The only ones who can stand against them are the Chimeras, specialized warriors who fight alongside a spiritual partner. Players will take on the role of Briar and her sister, Lute. As a Chimera spirit, Lute grants Briar special abilities that make her a formidable warrior on the battlefield.

The story to Soulstice isn't as straightforward as it looks. The Order that Briar and Lute belong to may have some ulterior motives, so players will have to look out for story twists in-between waves of relentless enemies and massive boss battles.

Soulstice is coming to PC (via Steam), as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on September 20. We'll have more to say about it in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for more on this action game.