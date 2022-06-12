Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Soulstice picks up its sword for September release date

Take up arms with your ghostly companion and get ready to do battle in September.
Ozzie Mejia
2

The PC Gaming Show is starting off with a look at an exciting action game that tasks players with fighting alongside a spiritual companion. Soulstice challenges players to take on powerful demons and fearsome swordsmen. The battle awaits, as the teams at Modus Games and Reply Game Studios have issued a release date.

For those unaware of what Soulstice is, it actually premiered at last year's PC Gaming Show. The Holy Kingdom of Keidas is under siege by terrifying and powerful wraiths. The only ones who can stand against them are the Chimeras, specialized warriors who fight alongside a spiritual partner. Players will take on the role of Briar and her sister, Lute. As a Chimera spirit, Lute grants Briar special abilities that make her a formidable warrior on the battlefield.

The story to Soulstice isn't as straightforward as it looks. The Order that Briar and Lute belong to may have some ulterior motives, so players will have to look out for story twists in-between waves of relentless enemies and massive boss battles.

Soulstice release date

Soulstice is coming to PC (via Steam), as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on September 20. We'll have more to say about it in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for more on this action game.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

