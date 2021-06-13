Soulstice gets world premiere at PC Gaming Show 2021 We have more brand new games revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2021 with Soulstice, coming in 2022.

The PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 had plenty of world premieres for indie games that were absolutely brand spanking new. Soulstice was another game shown during the event, it's set for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Hack-'n-slash your way through the reveal trailer below.

We have another game with an Earthly debut coming from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 in the form of Soulstice, a new action indie game from Reply Game Studios and Modus Games. The world premiere trailer begins with the protagonist bursting through a gigantic stained glass window and from there, the action is immediately in the forefront. Soulstice looks to be reminiscent of hack-'n-slash classics like Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, or Nier with some foreboding bosses. The short trailer is even shorter on exposition, so I'll let the game's Steam page fill you in.

The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral creatures known as “Wraiths” invade from the other side of the Veil, threatening to consume the living. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable monsters that prey upon the common folk. The “Chimeras”, hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2021, Soulstice is scheduled to slice its way onto PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X consoles sometime in 2022.