Soulstice gets world premiere at PC Gaming Show 2021

We have more brand new games revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2021 with Soulstice, coming in 2022.
Bryan Lefler
1

The PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 had plenty of world premieres for indie games that were absolutely brand spanking new. Soulstice was another game shown during the event, it's set for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Hack-'n-slash your way through the reveal trailer below.

We have another game with an Earthly debut coming from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 in the form of Soulstice, a new action indie game from Reply Game Studios and Modus Games. The world premiere trailer begins with the protagonist bursting through a gigantic stained glass window and from there, the action is immediately in the forefront. Soulstice looks to be reminiscent of hack-'n-slash classics like Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, or Nier with some foreboding bosses. The short trailer is even shorter on exposition, so I'll let the game's Steam page fill you in.

The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral creatures known as “Wraiths” invade from the other side of the Veil, threatening to consume the living. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable monsters that prey upon the common folk. The “Chimeras”, hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2021, Soulstice is scheduled to slice its way onto PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X consoles sometime in 2022. With so many games being announced during E3 2021, it's easy to lose track of them all. Stay here with Shacknews and we'll bring all the announcements straight to you.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

