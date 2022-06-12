Nivalis asks you to manage a business in a cyberpunk city Pick a business venture and make it the best it can be in Nivalis.

There’s something appealing about management games, especially business management games. It’s an opportunity to flex your boss skills without any risk, but Nivalis is taking it a step further and fusing it with a cyberpunk setting. Take a look at the gameplay trailer that was shown at the PC Gaming Show.

Nivalis received some more attention during the PC Gaming Show on June 12, 2022. This game lets you pick a business, like a restaurant or nightclub, and manage it, attracting in clientele and rising up through the ranks. You’ll start out with a small store or stand and work your way up to owning the entire nightlife of the city.

The Nivalis Steam page lists a few features players can expect from the game. Not only can you start up a business, you’ll also have a home to decorate and relax in. Plus, there’s fishing!

Experience your simulated life in Nivalis, and choose how you spend your time each day.

Manage businesses like restaurants, ramen stands or night clubs.

Buy or grow your own ingredients.

Cook unique dishes and mix cocktails to attract the right customers.

Quit work for the day and go fishing instead!

Decorate your home or buy and customise a new one.

Discover the stories of the people you meet in the city, your friends, your customers, and maybe even find love.

Be sure to wishlist Nivalis on Steam and keep it locked to Shacknews for more information. There were a lot of announcements made today from PC Gaming Show as well as from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Show, so check out those pages for more information. There’s also our own Shacknews E6 2022 coming up on June 14 – so stay tuned.