The Callisto Protocol new gameplay shown during Summer Game Fest 2022 The latest look at Glen Schofield and Striking Distance's The Callisto Protocol gameplay was a cornucopia of sci-fi gore.

The Callisto Protocol has been an absolutely curious horror offering from PUBG publisher Krafton and developer Striking Distance ever since it was first revealed at The Game Awards in 2020. Today, we got a massive look at actual gameplay for The Callisto Protocol and it offered a glimpse of what looks to be a hellacious sci-fi third-person survival horror game.

Striking Distance lead and former Dead Space lead Glen Schofield was on hand to share the latest details of The Callisto Protocol during Summer Game Fest 2022. We first got an extended trailer showing off terrifying monsters and one particularly vicious kiss to cap things off. However, Schofield then joined Geoff Keighley to show off even further gameplay mechanics from the game. We get to see a space suit-clad individual fight their way through a variety of ferocious humanoid creatures. There’s gunplay, melee, and door controls on the calmer end of the reveal. However, by the end of the event, we got to see some sort of stasis power used to lift up a creature and chuck them throw a spinning fan for maximum murder. The player character themselves also runs into a terribly unfortunate end when they get knocked into some machinery.

The Callisto Protocol was first revealed back at The Game Awards in 2020. It was odd to hear that originally this game was set in the PUBG universe (a fact the developers would later walk back). However, the bigger deal was always that Striking Distance was on deck to develop, including Glen Schofield, who created and produced Dead Space. With the new look at gameplay, the Dead Space chops of Striking Distance shine through beautifully (big emphasis on chops).

The Callisto Protocol's creatures look like they're going to give you a nasty kiss if you get too close.

With The Callisto Protocol set to launch this December 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X, and PC, stay tuned for more reveals and updates leading up to the game’s release.