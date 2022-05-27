Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Callisto Protocol is no longer set in the PUBG universe

The Callisto Protocol will now take place in its own independent universe.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

While The Callisto Protocol already looked like a fascinating sci-fi horror story from the creators of Dead Space, it was the game’s narrative ties to one of the most iconic battle royale games that really had audiences curious to see the final product. The game was originally revealed to be set 300 years in the future of the PUBG universe, but that connection is no-more. Striking Distance Studios has announced that The Callisto Protocol will now take place in its own universe.

The change was announced on Twitter by Striking Distance CEO and founder Glen Schofield. While the original plan was for The Callisto Protocol to be set 300 years after the events of PUBG, things changed as the game came together.

The idea that Striking Distance Studios’ sci-fi horror game would be set in the same universe as the game that kickstarted the battle royale craze was always an interesting one, to say the least. It’s not clear if there were ever going to be major ties between the games, or just small references here and there. The language in Schofield’s tweet seems to imply that references to PUBG may still be present in the final game, even if the narrative ties have been severed.

The Callisto Protocol is no longer a glimpse at the future of the PUBG universe, but perhaps that will open up the creative possibilities for the team at Striking Distance Studios. It won’t be too long until we get to experience the sci-fi horror story ourselves, as The Callisto Protocol is set to come out later this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola