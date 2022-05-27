The Callisto Protocol is no longer set in the PUBG universe The Callisto Protocol will now take place in its own independent universe.

While The Callisto Protocol already looked like a fascinating sci-fi horror story from the creators of Dead Space, it was the game’s narrative ties to one of the most iconic battle royale games that really had audiences curious to see the final product. The game was originally revealed to be set 300 years in the future of the PUBG universe, but that connection is no-more. Striking Distance Studios has announced that The Callisto Protocol will now take place in its own universe.

The change was announced on Twitter by Striking Distance CEO and founder Glen Schofield. While the original plan was for The Callisto Protocol to be set 300 years after the events of PUBG, things changed as the game came together.

FYI [The Callisto Protocol] is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, & we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe.

The idea that Striking Distance Studios’ sci-fi horror game would be set in the same universe as the game that kickstarted the battle royale craze was always an interesting one, to say the least. It’s not clear if there were ever going to be major ties between the games, or just small references here and there. The language in Schofield’s tweet seems to imply that references to PUBG may still be present in the final game, even if the narrative ties have been severed.

The Callisto Protocol is no longer a glimpse at the future of the PUBG universe, but perhaps that will open up the creative possibilities for the team at Striking Distance Studios. It won’t be too long until we get to experience the sci-fi horror story ourselves, as The Callisto Protocol is set to come out later this year.