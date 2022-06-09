Metal: Hellsinger release date revealed, demo live now
We now know when you'll be able to slaughter demons to the beat in Metal: Hellsinger!
During the Summer Game Fest stream, a trailer for Metal: Hellsinger was shown. In addition to being an exciting, action-packed trailer, it included some key information for gamers eagerly awaiting the release of this epic title. According to the trailer, Metal: Hellsinger is set to release later this year on September 15.
If waiting until September is too torturous, there’s even more good news to be had today as a public demo for Metal Hellsinger is now live on Steam. With the demo, you can get a taste of all the delicious demon slaying that Metal: Hellsinger has to offer.
In an accompanying press release for the Metal: Hellsinger release date trailer, it was revealed that console pre-orders are also live now and come bundled with 48-hour Early Access.
Metal: Hellsinger will release on September 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). For more Summer Game Fest announcements, be sure to read through our coverage of Humankind getting console pre-orders and Cultures of Latin America DLC.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Metal: Hellsinger release date revealed, demo live now