Metal: Hellsinger release date revealed, demo live now We now know when you'll be able to slaughter demons to the beat in Metal: Hellsinger!

During the Summer Game Fest stream, a trailer for Metal: Hellsinger was shown. In addition to being an exciting, action-packed trailer, it included some key information for gamers eagerly awaiting the release of this epic title. According to the trailer, Metal: Hellsinger is set to release later this year on September 15.

If waiting until September is too torturous, there’s even more good news to be had today as a public demo for Metal Hellsinger is now live on Steam. With the demo, you can get a taste of all the delicious demon slaying that Metal: Hellsinger has to offer.

In an accompanying press release for the Metal: Hellsinger release date trailer, it was revealed that console pre-orders are also live now and come bundled with 48-hour Early Access.

"Attending the Summer Game Fest, the headbanging rhythm shooter also revealed a September 15 release date and the start of console pre-orders, which are bundled with 48-hour Early Access. Stare into the Hells with today’s new gameplay trailer, with a developer introduction from The Outsiders and in-game music performed by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Glüz," the press release reads.



"Players across the world can now groove to the killer beat of Alissa White-Glüz’s vocals in the demo level and chase that leaderboard high score. The best way to understand Metal: Hellsinger is to experience the pulsating gameplay firsthand, and now everyone can! Blast through the Hells, shooting, dashing, and performing takedowns on time to the thunderous beat of a searing original soundtrack by composer duo Two Feathers, performed by some of metal music’s most celebrated contemporary vocalists."

Metal: Hellsinger will release on September 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). For more Summer Game Fest announcements, be sure to read through our coverage of Humankind getting console pre-orders and Cultures of Latin America DLC.