Neon Blight gets July 2022 release date

During the Freedom Games Showcase, it was announced that Neon Blight releases next month.
Donovan Erskine
1

Neon Blight is an upcoming action-adventure game from Bleeding Tapes. During the Freedom Games Showcase, we got a further look at the bullet hell-style gameplay as well as a release date. Neon Blight will launch on July 11.

The new footage of Neon Blight was shown during the Freedom Games Showcase. We had previously known about Neon Blight, however the game was still under a Q2 2022 release window. We now know that it’ll be available starting next month on July 11. The official Steam page for Neon Blight introduces us to the world of the action-adventure story.

Neon Blight was just one of several games that were spotlighted during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase, which included Against All Odds and Monster Tribe. For more news out of the gaming conferences taking place this week, be sure to stick with Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

