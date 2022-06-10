Neon Blight gets July 2022 release date During the Freedom Games Showcase, it was announced that Neon Blight releases next month.

Neon Blight is an upcoming action-adventure game from Bleeding Tapes. During the Freedom Games Showcase, we got a further look at the bullet hell-style gameplay as well as a release date. Neon Blight will launch on July 11.

The new footage of Neon Blight was shown during the Freedom Games Showcase. We had previously known about Neon Blight, however the game was still under a Q2 2022 release window. We now know that it’ll be available starting next month on July 11. The official Steam page for Neon Blight introduces us to the world of the action-adventure story.

Welcome to Eden, the old town district beneath the megacity. Fight through dystopian cyberspace, collect hundreds of firearms, establish an exotic black market gun store, cater to other cyberpunk runners, and work towards the ultimate payday in this neon-rogue-lite, store management, shoot ‘em up.

Neon Blight was just one of several games that were spotlighted during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase, which included Against All Odds and Monster Tribe.