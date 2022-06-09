Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PathCraft is a VR puzzler from DevilCow and Vertigo Games

The Lemming-inspired puzzle game was revealed during the Upload VR Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Upload VR showcase was home to a plethora of announcements in the realm of VR gaming. This included a look at a cozy new puzzle game titled PathCraft, which is in development at DevilCow and Vertigo Games.

We were introduced to the cute world of PathCraft with a new trailer that was shown during the June 2022 Upload VR showcase. Inspired by Lemmings, this game sees players helping a companion to traverse through different levels, creating a path for them to follow. In the trailer, we see the companion making their way through a world of cardboard, with the player physically placing blocks along their path.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

