PathCraft is a VR puzzler from DevilCow and Vertigo Games The Lemming-inspired puzzle game was revealed during the Upload VR Showcase.

The Upload VR showcase was home to a plethora of announcements in the realm of VR gaming. This included a look at a cozy new puzzle game titled PathCraft, which is in development at DevilCow and Vertigo Games.

We were introduced to the cute world of PathCraft with a new trailer that was shown during the June 2022 Upload VR showcase. Inspired by Lemmings, this game sees players helping a companion to traverse through different levels, creating a path for them to follow. In the trailer, we see the companion making their way through a world of cardboard, with the player physically placing blocks along their path.

Battling online, players will be able to earn rank and climb a global leaderboard. In the announcement trailer, the developers spoke to their emphasis on authenticity with the sword-to-sword combat. “We’ve worked really hard to create a seamless and impactful experience as your blades clash and break thanks to our cutting edge fencing mechanics,” said Creative Director Guillaume Perreault Roy.

Broken Edge is set to be released on Quest 2 and Steam VR later this year. It’s just one of several games that were revealed during the Upload VR Showcase. This is also where Triband games revealed What The Bat?, the follow up to the beloved What The Golf? For more Summer Game Fest 2022 news, Shacknews is the place to be.