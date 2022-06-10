Ground Divers is a Dig-Dug-like mining game
Arc System Works revealed Ground Divers during the IGN Expo livestream.
Arc System Works has put out some of the most stylish and entertaining games in recent memory, and it may very well be delivering another soon. Ground Divers is a new mining game with strong similarities to Dig Dug, and it’s being released later this month for the Nintendo Switch.
Developing...
