Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest 2023 dates Summer Game Fest 2023 officially has its dates set for next year, with the event coming in June.

Summer Game Fest has fast become a staple of summer gaming announcements, reveals, and coverage, and it is now confirmed that the trend will continue into 2023. Master of ceremonies Geoff Keighley and the Summer Game Fest organizers officially announced that Summer Game Fest 2023 is happening and the dates have been set for the event. It’s going to be going live in June 2023 alongside the revamped E3 2023.

Geoff Keighley and crew announced the dates for Summer Game Fest 2023 on December 1, 2022. According to the announcement, next year’s Summer Game Fest will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023. It will take place in Los Angeles, California, live at the YouTube Theater. The announcement also confirmed that it will be a public event in the 6,000 seat venue and tickets will go on sale to attend with details coming in the near future.

Summer Game Fest 2023 is set to take place live on June 8, 2023, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Summer Game Fest 2023’s announcement comes just ahead of The Game Awards 2022 next week. Where The Game Awards 2022 has offered a winter showcase of game reveals and announcements alongside the awards and game-of-the-year category recognition, Summer Game Fest is a showcase that sprang up during the most difficult parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Geoff Keighley capitalizing on a time when many physical showcases and video game events were being called off.

It should come as little surprise that Keighley wants to keep the momentum Summer Game Fest has built going as it grows with each passing year. It also sits in close proximity to E3 2023, which will also be taking place in Los Angeles over the dates of June 13 to June 16, 2023. With PAX organizers ReedPop stepping in to help the ESA with festivities, E3 2023 stands to be the major return for the event, even as it now competes with Summer Game Fest.

With Summer Game Fest 2023’s dates now confirmed, stay tuned for more updates and further Summer 2023 gaming showcases and events. We’ll share details here at Shacknews as they become available.