E3 2023 will be produced by ReedPop

The company behind PAX and Star Wars celebration will organize next year's E3.
Donovan Erskine
Image: ReedPop
Since it was announced earlier this year that E3 2022 had been canceled in its entirety, the ESA has been adamant that the show would return in full force in 2023. However, there were no concrete details on how exactly the company planned to pull this off, with how much the industry has changed since the last E3 in 2019. However, we’ve got more info on how the ESA is pulling strings to make E3 2023 a reality, as it has partnered with ReedPop to produce the event.

ReedPop announced that it would be producing E3 2023 in a news release shared with Shacknews. Slated to go down in the second week of June 2023, E3 will return to its home at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will feature publishers, journalists, content creators, and other members of the industry. The company also says that there will be digital showcases, as well as a consumer element. E3 first opened its doors to the public in 2017, and it appears that ReedPop won’t be doing away with that.

e3 2023 announced
©ReedPop

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites.”

ReedPop is known as the organizer of PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and New York Comic Con. It won’t be ReedPop’s first event during the pandemic, as PAX East drew quite the crowd earlier this year. With concerns about the ESA’s handling of E3 in recent years, it will be interesting to see how the event returns under new management.

With E3 2023 officially planting its flag in June of next year and with a new producer, we’ll be keeping an eye out for new details as we get closer to the event.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

