The Game Awards 2022 nominees and how to vote
As we close in on this year's edition of The Game Awards, we now know what the finalists are for each category and voting has opened.
This year’s edition of The Game Awards is set to kick off on December 8, 2022. As always, Geoff Keighley will be on deck with the rest of the TGA crew to recognize the best of this year, as well as sharing some final reveals and announcements in the world of upcoming video games. The nominees for finalists of all categories in The Game Awards 2022 have finally been revealed and voting has opened. You can check out the full rundown of nominees below and see how to vote for your favorite games below.
UPDATE (10:00 a.m. PT): This article has been fully updated with all nominees and categories.
How to vote for The Game Awards 2022 nominees
Those looking to vote for their favorite games and more in the categories featured in The Game Awards 2022 should head over to the official website for The Game Awards. This year allows voters to log in and cast their vote in a new way with Twitch logins joining the previously available Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter options. Just click the login button of your choosing, provide authorization, and you’re ready to go.
Once signed in, you can start placing votes in each category included in The Game Awards 2022. Keep in mind that you only get one chance to vote. Make sure your decisions are final before your vote has been officially cast!
The Game Awards 2022 nominees
The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2022. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- League of Legends Worlds 2022
- CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- MSI 2022
- Valorant Champions 2022
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
- Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- Los Angeles Thieves
- Loud
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Performance
- Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Elden Ring
- Live-A-Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Score and Music
- Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)
- Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)
- Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)
- Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BoneLab
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
That covers all nominees for this year’s event. If you want to make your voice heard, be sure to get your voting in for The Game Awards 2022 before the event goes live on December 8. Don’t remember how last year played out? Check out our rundown of The Game Awards 2021 winners and announcements.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Games Awards 2022 nominees and how to vote