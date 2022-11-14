Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Game Awards 2022 nominees and how to vote

As we close in on this year's edition of The Game Awards, we now know what the finalists are for each category and voting has opened.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
1

This year’s edition of The Game Awards is set to kick off on December 8, 2022. As always, Geoff Keighley will be on deck with the rest of the TGA crew to recognize the best of this year, as well as sharing some final reveals and announcements in the world of upcoming video games. The nominees for finalists of all categories in The Game Awards 2022 have finally been revealed and voting has opened. You can check out the full rundown of nominees below and see how to vote for your favorite games below.

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. PT): This article has been fully updated with all nominees and categories.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2022 nominees

Those looking to vote for their favorite games and more in the categories featured in The Game Awards 2022 should head over to the official website for The Game Awards. This year allows voters to log in and cast their vote in a new way with Twitch logins joining the previously available Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter options. Just click the login button of your choosing, provide authorization, and you’re ready to go.

Once signed in, you can start placing votes in each category included in The Game Awards 2022. Keep in mind that you only get one chance to vote. Make sure your decisions are final before your vote has been officially cast!

The Game Awards 2022 nominees

The Game Awards 2022, set to take place on December 8, 2022.
The Game Awards 2022 are set to take place on December 8, 2022.
Source: The Game Awards

The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2022. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees:

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4 remake
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Esports Coach

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
  • Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)
  • Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)
  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Best Esports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • League of Legends Worlds 2022
  • CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • MSI 2022
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)
  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
  • Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Best Esports Team

  • DarkZero Esports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Gen.G
  • Los Angeles Thieves
  • Loud

Best Family Game

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Fighting Game

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Performance

  • Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)
  • Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)
  • Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)
  • Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Live-A-Live
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Score and Music

  • Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)
  • Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)
  • Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best VR/AR Game

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BoneLab
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

That covers all nominees for this year’s event. If you want to make your voice heard, be sure to get your voting in for The Game Awards 2022 before the event goes live on December 8. Don’t remember how last year played out? Check out our rundown of The Game Awards 2021 winners and announcements.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola