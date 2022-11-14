The Game Awards 2022 nominees and how to vote As we close in on this year's edition of The Game Awards, we now know what the finalists are for each category and voting has opened.

This year’s edition of The Game Awards is set to kick off on December 8, 2022. As always, Geoff Keighley will be on deck with the rest of the TGA crew to recognize the best of this year, as well as sharing some final reveals and announcements in the world of upcoming video games. The nominees for finalists of all categories in The Game Awards 2022 have finally been revealed and voting has opened. You can check out the full rundown of nominees below and see how to vote for your favorite games below.

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. PT): This article has been fully updated with all nominees and categories.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2022 nominees

Those looking to vote for their favorite games and more in the categories featured in The Game Awards 2022 should head over to the official website for The Game Awards. This year allows voters to log in and cast their vote in a new way with Twitch logins joining the previously available Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter options. Just click the login button of your choosing, provide authorization, and you’re ready to go.

Once signed in, you can start placing votes in each category included in The Game Awards 2022. Keep in mind that you only get one chance to vote. Make sure your decisions are final before your vote has been officially cast!

The Game Awards 2022 nominees

The Game Awards 2022 are set to take place on December 8, 2022.

Source: The Game Awards

The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2022. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4 remake

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022

CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022

MSI 2022

Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

Los Angeles Thieves

Loud

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Performance

Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)

Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)

Best Role-Playing Game

Elden Ring

Live-A-Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)

Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)

Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)

Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BoneLab

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

That covers all nominees for this year’s event. If you want to make your voice heard, be sure to get your voting in for The Game Awards 2022 before the event goes live on December 8. Don’t remember how last year played out? Check out our rundown of The Game Awards 2021 winners and announcements.