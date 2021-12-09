The Game Awards 2021 winners, announcements, & trailers Who won at The Game Awards 2021 and what was announced? We've got all of it right here for you.

The Game Awards 2021 has arrived, and with it, we got yet another night of whole night of video game awards, announcements, and trailers to go with all of it. If you happened to miss out on the show, we’ve got you covered. We gathered up all of the major announcements and trailers that were revealed during the event, as well as The Game Awards 2021 winners from every category throughout the night.

Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 5:14 p.m. PT

The Game Awards 2021 Winners

The focal point of every year’s Game Awards are, of course, the awards themselves. With that in mind, we’ve got every winner from every category and their previously revealed nominees introduced throughout the night. Check it all out below:

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Action Game Winner:

Nominees

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:

Nominees

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Most Anticipated Game Winner:

Nominees

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnorak

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Starfield

Best Art Direction Winner:

Nominees

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Nominees

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Community Support Winner:

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner:

Nominees

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Nominees

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Esports Coach Winner: Kkoma

Nominees

B1ad3

Crowder

Engh

Kkoma

Silent

Best Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds 2021

Nominees

Dota 2: The International 2021

League of Legends Worlds 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Masters

CSGO PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Best Esports Game Winner:

Nominees

Call of Duty

CSGO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: S1mple

Nominees

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best Esports Team Winner: Natus Vincere (CSGO)

Nominees

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (CSGO)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Best Family Game Winner:

Nominees

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Fighting Game Winner:

Nominees

Demon Slayer

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Game Direction Winner:

Nominees

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

It Takes Two

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Games for Impact Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors

Nominees

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Indie Game Winner:

Nominees

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Innovation in Accessibility Winner:

Nominees

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Mobile Game Winner:

Nominees

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Multiplayer Game Winner:

Nominees

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

It Takes Two

Valheim

Best Narrative Winner:

Nominees

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Ongoing Game Winner:

Nominees

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Best Performance Winner:

Nominees

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimetrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner:

Nominees

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Best Score and Music Winner:

Nominees

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant remake

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:

Nominees

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:

Nominees

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best VR/AR Game Winner:

Nominees

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

The Game Awards 2021 Announcements

There were, of course, plenty of other reasons to watch The Game Awards 2021. There was plenty of news out of the show and we wrote on a lot of it. You can find many of the announcements and reveals that occurred throughout the night just below:

The Game Awards 2021 Trailers

Just want to get a look at any one of the announcement, premiere, or reveal trailers that were shown during The Game Awards? We’ve got you covered there too. Check out all of the trailers that showed up during the event right here:

The Game Awards 2021 have come and gone and the winners have been revealed. Did your favorite win?