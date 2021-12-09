Slitterhead threatens to eat your face in its new trailer
This unique trailer shows off creepy body horror monsters. Check it out!
The Game Awards is an opportunity to celebrate games released this year, but also check out games coming soon. One that took viewers by surprise is Slitterhead. In the trailer, a man is accosted by a shapeshifting monsters. Take a look at the trailer below.
Developing…
