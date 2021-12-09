New co-op survival game Nightingale coming from Inflexion Games An intriguing new survival game made its debut during tonight's The Game Awards 2021 webcast.

While big-name sequels and franchises often gobble up all the headlines, some of the best announcements out of tonight’s The Game Awards 2021 webcast was a new game from a new studio. Nightingale is a cooperative action-survival game from the folks at Inflexion Games. A new trailer showed off environments, characters, and gameplay mechanics.

You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the sudden collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophic event has left you - and countless others - fighting to survive in a labyrinth of mysterious and perilous realms. Prepare for a journey of adventure, danger, and discovery - as you search for a way back to the last haven of humanity, Nightingale.

Traverse foreboding forests, harrowing swamps, and shimmering deserts, as you restore the portals leading deeper into the lands of the Fae. Construct estates, farms, and communities to live off the land. Craft the tools, gear, and weapons you need to survive. Adventure alone, or unite with other players. Combine your strengths and skills, and face the challenges of the realms together.

The developers have plans to open up a beta session for players sometime in 2022. If you are interested in getting your hand on Nightingale early, be sure and head over to the game’s official website to get signed up.