Homeworld 3 gets Q4 2022 release window at The Game Awards Blackbird Interactive gave us a fresh look at Homeworld 3 during The Game Awards.

The Game Awards was equal parts video game showcase as it was an awards show, with announcements coming frequently throughout the night. One of the many games featured during the show was Homeworld 3, the upcoming RTS game from Blackbird Interactive. A new trailer for the game gave us our best look yet at the sequel, and we also learned that it’s targeting a release date in the final months of 2022.

In the new trailer, we get a glimpse at the game’s various locations around the galaxy, as well as the unique ships and vehicles that players can pilot. The trailer also serves as an introduction to the game’s story, introducing us to some major players. Following the trailer, it was confirmed that Homeworld 3 is currently scheduled to launch in Q4 2022, putting it somewhere between October and December of next year.

“Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling,” said Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive and original art director on Homeworld and Homeworld 2. “We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.”

Homeworld 3 is the latest chapter in the beloved RTS series, and the developers are hoping to deliver the most impressive entry yet. Fans will have to wait roughly a year to see what the team at Blackbird Interactive have been working on. For more on all the announcements coming out of The Game Awards, stick with us here on Shacknews.