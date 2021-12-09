New trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West debuts during TGA 2021 Guerilla Games' latest got a brand new trailer during tonight's The Game Awards 2021 webcast.

One of the most-anticipated next-generation game releases of 2022 is undoubtedly Horizon: Forbidden West. Following up the award-winning PS4 hit Horizon: Zero Dawn, the game follows protagonist Aloy as she explores a lush new environment. During The Game Awards 2021 webcast, Sony and Guerilla Games showed off a brand new trailer for the action-adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West will once again star Aloy, as she takes on deadly mechanical creatures, while also fighting against arguably more threatening humans. As the name would imply, the game will be ditching the Colorado setting of its predecessor and heading out west. In the gameplay trailer we saw at this summer’s PlayStation State of Play, Aloy spots the Golden Gate Bridge, confirming that at least a portion of the game will be set in the San Francisco area of California.

Horizon Forbidden West takes place roughly six months after the events of the first game. Aloy is still hunting machines and makes her way out west in order to investigate a mysterious blight. Aloy will face tribes of dangerous enemies, as well as even more mechanical creatures. Horizon: Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.