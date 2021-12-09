Sonic Frontiers gets Holiday 2022 release window The next mainline Sonic game is called Sonic Frontiers and launches next year.

It was earlier this year that Team Sonic announced that the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game was currently in development. During the 2021 Game Awards, we got an official title reveal for Sonic Frontiers. It was also announced that the game is set to launch during Holiday 2022. A new trailer gives us our latest glimpse at the world of the newest Sonic adventure.

While we may sound like a broken record here, it’s easy to draw some similarities between what we see of Sonic Frontiers in the trailer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both visually and mechanically. It’s also confirmed in the trailer’s description that the game will indeed be open-world.

An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! This Holiday 2022 - Journey into new realms in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is the next 3D Sonic game and will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch when it launches next Holiday season. It was a big day for Sonic, as we also got the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film during The Game Awards.