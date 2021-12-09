New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic Frontiers gets Holiday 2022 release window

The next mainline Sonic game is called Sonic Frontiers and launches next year.
Donovan Erskine
1

It was earlier this year that Team Sonic announced that the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game was currently in development. During the 2021 Game Awards, we got an official title reveal for Sonic Frontiers. It was also announced that the game is set to launch during Holiday 2022. A new trailer gives us our latest glimpse at the world of the newest Sonic adventure.

While we may sound like a broken record here, it’s easy to draw some similarities between what we see of Sonic Frontiers in the trailer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both visually and mechanically. It’s also confirmed in the trailer’s description that the game will indeed be open-world.

Sonic Frontiers is the next 3D Sonic game and will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch when it launches next Holiday season. It was a big day for Sonic, as we also got the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film during The Game Awards.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

