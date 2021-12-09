New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2021

Tails and Knuckles star in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the most successful video game film adaptations ever made is set to get a sequel when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 zooms into theaters next year. We got our first poster for the movie earlier this week, which teased Tails’ role in the story. At The Game Awards tonight, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog dropped, giving us an early glimpse at the latest adventure.

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted during the 2021 Game Awards and showed us all of the exciting hijinx that we can expect from the sequel when it hits theaters in 2022. The trailer features Tails, who was teased in the post-credit scene of the first film, and is seen in the poster from earlier this week. Tails is voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who famously portrayed the character in several video games.

One of the standout moments of the trailer is the introduction of Knuckles the Echidna. Another iconic Sonic character, we first heard earlier this year that Idris Elba would be lending his talents to the role of Knuckles. The character’s rough and tough attitude is an interesting change of pace from the silliness of the existing characters.

Lastly, we see the return of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Eggman, who will once again serve as a major antagonist for Sonic and friends. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz as Sonic and James Marsden as Tom. The first movie was a big hit just before the pandemic hit in full force, setting an opening weekend box office record for video game movies. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

