Square Enix delivers new Forspoken trailer for The Game Awards 2021 Luminous Productions' next-gen adventure had a new trailer to show off at this year's big celebration.

The gaming universe was very curious about what publisher Square Enix had in store for Luminous Productions, its newest studio. They revealed the game Forspoken earlier this year during the summer and took the opportunity to give fans a fresh glimpse at the game via a new trailer that premiered during The Game Awards 2021 webcast.

In the new trailer, fans are given a closer look at the mysterious land of Athia and meet some of its last remaining citizens. Players also learn about the impending corruption called the Break: a devastating miasma that relentlessly corrupts everything it touches. Frey has somehow mysteriously survived this strange phenomenon, offering Athia a beacon of hope.

New action-packed gameplay featured in the trailer showcases how Frey’s quest in Athia will take her through a variety of diverse environments where she will learn how to use magic parkour to traverse across the unknown land in a fast and fluid manner, as well as her magic abilities to battle Athia’s dangerous beasts that she will encounter on her journey, including the newly revealed Breakzombies and Jabberwock.

Designed for PS5, Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Forspoken will launch simultaneously on the PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022.