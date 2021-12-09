Praise Shai-Hulud, Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X strategy game Funcom is bringing the spice to your gaming diet with an all-new strategy game based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic.

Most of us expected a few surprises going into tonight's Game Awards 2021 webcast, but I don’t think anyone saw a new Dune game coming. Thanks to the folks at Funcom, we have a new 4X strategy game set in the Dune universe in the form of Dune: Spice Wars.

A real-time strategy game with 4X elements, from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Spice is the most valuable resource in the universe. The spice extends life, it expands consciousness and makes interstellar travel possible. Create your own story and play as one of several factions, including House Atreides and House Harkonnen, and compete for power over Dune and the spice.

Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to titanic sandworms who will burst through the sand dunes to swallow and devour them whole. Best your opponents through political intrigue, crush them in combat, and undermine them with your network of elusive spies.

Shiro Games will be heading up development on Dune: Spice Wars. The studio is best known for its work on the city-building strategy hit Northgard. Dune: Spice Wars is expected to launch sometime in 2022.