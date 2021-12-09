Saints Row gets new release date trailer at The Game Awards 2021 The reimagining of Saints Row got an action-packed trailer at The Game Awards.

There are a lot of fans of Saints Row out there and they’re all rejoicing after The Game Awards 2021. The reason for this is that the game has received a release date! The special announcement was made at the end of a rather explosive trailer that showcased everything we love about the series: over the top action and vehicular fun. Check it out.

We’ve known about the new Saints Row game for a while now, even the fact that it was releasing next year. Unfortunately, the release date slipped, but it looks like it’s regained its balance and is scheduled to launch on August 23, 2022.

According to the official Saints Row site, players will get to explore a brand new city called Santo Ileso, which is a “melting pot of big city business and darkened alley street crime”. The goal is to make your way to the status of boss starting out as nothing but a newbie. The character creator is billed as the team’s most extensive ever, so it’ll be great to see that in action!

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23, 2022. Be sure to check out our 2022 video game release date calendar for more titles and the Game Awards 2021 page for our full coverage of the event.