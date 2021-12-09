DokeV gets another perplexing trailer at The Game Awards 2021
What?
I don’t know what exactly DokeV is, but it’s received another trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The trailer showcases the children characters dancing and singing the iconic DokeV song, which you might remember from it’s equally confusing Gamescom 2021 reveal trailer. Check it out below and let me know what’s going on here.
