New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

DokeV gets another perplexing trailer at The Game Awards 2021

What?
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

I don’t know what exactly DokeV is, but it’s received another trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The trailer showcases the children characters dancing and singing the iconic DokeV song, which you might remember from it’s equally confusing Gamescom 2021 reveal trailer. Check it out below and let me know what’s going on here.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola